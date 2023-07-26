Graveside memorial service for Allen L. Zimmerman, 87, of Lawton, will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Zimmerman passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are under direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Allen was born June 22, 1936, in Orwin, Pennsylvania, to John L. and Ester Mae (Romberger) Zimmerman. He grew up in Orwin where he attended school. He joined the United States Army at the age of 19 years old and served his country in Germany and three tours in Vietnam before retiring after 22 years of dedicated service. He received many awards and medals including the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Army of Occupation Medal, two Overseas Bars, Expert Qualification Badge Rifle, Good Conduct Medal, Sixth Award, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Army Commendation with First Oak Leaf Cluster.
Allen then began his career with Goodyear and Tire Factory where he worked for many years before his retirement. He married Lieselotte Sippel in 1959. Together with a few other couples, they formed what is today known as the Fall Harvest Craft Show. Mrs. Zimmerman passed away in 1998. He married Ivalou in 2008 and they lived just outside of Lawton and continued the tradition of a booth at the craft show for several years. Allen was a member of the Goodyear Club.
He is survived by his wife, Ivalou Zimmerman, of the home; his son, Clifton Zimmerman, of Lawton; his brother, John Zimmerman; two sisters: Muriel Bettinger and Betty Starnowski, all of Pa.; his grandson, James Michael Zimmerman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lieselotte Zimmerman; and two brothers: James Zimmerman and Kenneth Zimmerman.