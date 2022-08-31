Alicia Campos, 65, Chattanooga, passed away on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Funeral services were held Thursday, August 11, 2022 in the Kincannon Memorial Chapel with Dio Gloria officiating. Burial followed at the Altus City Cemetery under the direction of Kincannon Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Alicia was born July 21, 1957 to Enrique and Maria (Gloria) Diaz. She grew up in the Martha and Altus areas and graduated from high school with the Class of 1975 in New Mexico. Alicia continued her education at Cameron University in Lawton, earning a Bachelor of Science degree with a minor in nursing in 1996. She married Jose Campos on Oct. 13, 1976 in Frederick. Alicia had a very caring spirit who would help others in need. She was a strong, independent woman who worked hard for what she had was very protective of her family. Some of her hobbies included shopping at Hobby Lobby, watching NBA basketball, especially the LA Lakers, and reading her Bible daily. Above all else, she cherished most the time spent with her family.
Alicia was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Joe; her daughter, Corinna Jarvis; her two sons: Joe Jr. and Steven Campos; her five grandchildren: Serenity, Adyson, Josiah, Joshua and Chandler; and a host of other relatives and friends.