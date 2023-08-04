Alicia Ann Barber (Wade) passed away in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 1, 2023. Alicia was born to Jerry Wade and Hulene Wade (Sims) on Dec. 31, 1962 in Roswell, New Mexico. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at Mount Olivet Chapel, 2301 North Sylvania Ave, Fort Worth, Texas.
Alicia graduated from Chattanooga High School in 1981 and lived for many years in the Elgin area, where she raised her three children.
Alicia was a loving mother whose greatest joy was spending time with her family. Her kind heart and great sense of humor provided countless fond memories for her loved ones. Whether it was traveling in all types of weather to watch her children and grandchildren’s sports, or attending family get-togethers, Alicia was always excited to be around her loved ones. While always a sports fan, she somehow became an enthusiastic and passionate fan of the Dallas Cowboys over the past few years. Watching her get excited during close games became more enjoyable for the family than the actual game.
Alicia’s life revolved around her three children and five grandchildren. Her love and commitment to them was easy to see, and she will be greatly missed. She also had a special relationship with her mother Hulene. The care and companionship they provided one another was a blessing for both of them.
Alicia was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Wade.
She is survived by her mother, Hulene Sims; children: Kasey Simmons-Barber, Tristan Benedict, and Chance Barber; daughter-in-law, Shelby Simmons-Barber, son-in-law Drew Benedict, and daughter-in-law Nikki Barber; grandchildren: Noah Barber, Eli Barber, Rankin Benedict, Brazos Benedict, and Teagan Benedict; and brothers: Terry, Tom, Roy and Max Wade.