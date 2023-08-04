Alicia Ann Barber (Wade) passed away in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 1, 2023. Alicia was born to Jerry Wade and Hulene Wade (Sims) on Dec. 31, 1962 in Roswell, New Mexico. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at Mount Olivet Chapel, 2301 North Sylvania Ave, Fort Worth, Texas.

Alicia graduated from Chattanooga High School in 1981 and lived for many years in the Elgin area, where she raised her three children.

