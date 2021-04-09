Funeral services for Alice Sample, 91, Walters, will be at First United Methodist Church, Walters, OK on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Brantley Tillery officiating with burial at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, at 2:00 p.m. The family respectfully asks that masks be worn. Visitation on Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 2 p.m. — 4 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Alice Marie (Summers) Samples was born March 19, 1930 to Arthur and Daisy (Rhoades) Summers in Gove County, KS and departed this life on April 5, 2021 in Walters, at the age of 91.
Alice grew up on a farm and was the sixth of seven children. She married young and had four children. She became a member of the Military family when she married Truman D. Samples on Oct. 4, 1963 in Germany and had two additional children. They spent 44 years together before his death in December 2007.
The military stationed them in Germany, Lincoln NE, Fort Bragg, NC, and Fort Sill. Alice also visited Hawaii and Korea. They retired in Lawton and moved to Walters in 2006.
Alice led Girl Scouts. She worked on campus at Nebraska University. In Lawton, she owned Alice’s Book and School Supply, which was located in the Trade Mart building. She enjoyed travel, cruising, reading, puzzles, crocheting, sewing, photography, boating, family events, and her grandchildren’s activities. She will be greatly missed by family and friends whose hearts she touched during her precious time on Earth.
Alice and family extend a special thank you to Rhonda Griner, her care-giver and to Darlene and Daniel of CCMH Hospice for their commitment to her care.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, in-laws, oldest daughter, Linda Neal, three brothers and three sisters.
Alice is survived by her children: Janet (Steve) Haley of Mansfield, TX; Shirley (Doug) Swick of Rochester, IN; Larry (Tracie) Jamison of Yukon; Susan (Al) Jasper of Walters; DaLise Teel of Walters; and Carl Neal of Walters; 16 grandchildren: Thomas (Kimberly) Wright; Diane (Joe) Taylor; Dawn (Doug) Teders; Scott Haley; Stephanie (Louis) Trevino; David (Marcie) Earl; Kelly (Mike) Howland; Krista (Kyle) Ginn; Doug (Joni) Earl; Kaitlyn Swick; Casey Jamison; Jennifer (Mike) Catazero; Lori Wayman; Randall (Lauren) Wayman; Matt (Tasha) Jasper; and Tyler (Kaye) Teel; 40 great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.