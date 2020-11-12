Alice Irene (Sanders) Davis Manning AKA Tince was born to Steve and Irene (Cahill) Sanders on August 9, 1927 on the home place between Elgin and Sterling. She passed away peacefully in Marlow on November 10, 2020 at the age of 93. A visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 2pm-6pm at the funeral home. A visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9am-6pm at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:30 pm at the Elgin Memorial Cemetery under direction of Fletcher Funeral Home.
Alice graduated from Sterling High School. She worked for Southwestern Bell where she met Dempsey Davis and married him in 1949. He passed away in 1953. They had two daughters (Dee Ann and Vicki) who Alice raised with the help of family. Alice met Earl Manning and they married in 1970. Earl brought in another precious daughter, Sue Moore. Alice was always about family. They loved camping, fishing and visiting. Alice and Earl farmed in Alex until moving to Fletcher. They enjoyed family and friends stopping by. (Alice always asked everyone to spend the night). Alice loved her family and always talked about her Lord and Savior. Alice lived her life as a Christian and set good examples.
She is survived by her daughters, Dee Ann Smith and Vicki Middleton; step-son-in-law, Wayne Moore; grandchildren: Trey Middleton, Arve and Rosie (Angela) Middleton; Mitzi and Ric Wright; Travis and Megan Smith; Teresa Moore and Greg and Tina Moore; 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and friends that she loved so much.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Steve Sanders and Irene Claire (Cahill) Sanders; husbands, Dempsey Orlin Davis and Earl Eugene Manning; siblings: Ruby Read; Alma Bridges; Evelyn Anderson; Beulah (Tooter) Evans; Dewey Sanders; Earl (Son) Sanders; Gladys Flood and Vera (Dutch) Moses; son-in-law, Franklin Middleton; step-daughter, Sue Moore; great-grandson, Caleb Wright.
A special thanks to Gregstons Nursing facility and Lifeline Hospice for Alice’s great loving care.
