Alice Faye Greene was born August 1, 1954 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She departed this life on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Graveside Services and burial will be Friday, August 14, 2020 in Grandfield Cemetery with Rev. Chester R. King, officiating under the directions of Howard-Harris Funeral Services.
She was born August 1, 1954 to Fannie Martha and Austin Green in Wichita Falls, Texas. She graduated from Grandfield High School and continued her education at Job Corps in Guthrie, OK obtaining certification as a Certified Nurses Aide. She worked at Colonel Village in Grandfield for many years. Later, she became a medication aide and LVN working at several nursing homes in Wichita Falls, TX.
Cherishing her memory are the survivors: her sons, Shalin Kornegay and Jimmy Williams; her sisters, Joann Greene and Dartanius Pippett, many nephews and nieces, cousins, aunt and extended family and friends; her grandchildren: Malik and Nyah Kornegay, Kaysie Tippett, Aden Miracle, Audee Tippett, Markett Tippett, and great grandson, Adonis Brown.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother: Andy Permon and her sister: Mary Jones; and her brother, Roy Willis.