Alice Ellen Stuever was born on November 16, 1929 in Lawton, Oklahoma to James Franklin and Lilly Ethel Lanman. She passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday evening with her family at her side in Lawton, Oklahoma; she was 90 years old.
Alice married George Stuever, in August 13,1949 and was married for 63 years. In this union they had 4 beautiful children. Alice was a member of the County Extension Club, worked with the Salvation Army, loved to sew and was well known for her cooking. Best of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Alice is preceded in death by her husband George in 2012; her parents, 8 brothers, one sister and a son, Frederick James in 1986.
Left to cherish her memories are two daughters, Cindy Lamb and husband Greg of Lawton, children; Shawn Davenport and wife BJ. Dustin Davenport and wife Jessica. Cathy Alexander and husband Gerry of Cordell, children; J.R. Riggins and wife Cathy. Two sons, Joe Paul Stuever and wife Regina of Sterling, children; Stacee Morgan and husband Chase and Fredrick Charles, deceased. Frederick James Stuever (1986) had three children; Misty Linton and husband Jason, Billy George and wife Tracy and Lori Lynch and husband Dan. There are 21 grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services are scheduled Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 12 SW 7th, 73501 with Rev. Brian Buettner presiding. Visitation with family in attendance will be on Friday, 5:00 PM — 7:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home, 6210 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK.
