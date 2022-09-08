Funeral services for Alfred Smith, 80, Walters, will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Walters, Bobby Sides officiating. Burian is under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.

Memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Walters Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 485, Walters, OK 73575

