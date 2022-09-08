Funeral services for Alfred Smith, 80, Walters, will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Walters, Bobby Sides officiating. Burian is under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Walters Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 485, Walters, OK 73575
Alfred Neel Smith was born to William Lawrence “W.L.” and Alma Mae (Foster) Smith on Sept. 1, 1942 in Comanche, and departed this life in Walters, on Sept. 6, 2022 at the age of 80 years and 5 days.
Alfred worked in the oilfield all his life, starting as a teenager with Teakell Drilling and so many other companies through the years. He graduated from Walters High School in 1961 and soon married Linda Lee Tabbytosavit on Oct. 24, 1961 in Wichita Falls, TX. They lived a couple of years in California with Al working in the transmission business and then returned to Walters. He worked as a pumper for various production companies and went from Perkins Production to working for Jenkins Pump and Supply in the 1980’s. He purchased the business in 1998 and has owned and operated Al’s Pump and Supply since that time.
Al was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Walters. His family was his passion, especially spoiling the grandkids and great-grandkids. He supported them in their sports and was faithful to sponsor their teams. He enjoyed time at the lake, boating, going to Branson and attending Trade Days at Bowie. He loved rodeos, horses, motorcycles and 4-wheelers. He was a fan of John Wayne and Merle Haggard, and loved watching Lonesome Dove.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Letti Smith; his parents, W.L. and Alma Smith; and siblings: Doris Scaggs; Betty Wilson; Richard Smith; Donald Ray Smith and Jimmy Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, of the home; two daughters: Lanita “Sissy” Smith of Walters, and Cookie Payne and husband David of Rockaway Beach, MO; a son, Alfred Lynn Smith of Walters; three sisters: Annie Wampler and husband Dale of Walters; Ellen Brown of Duncan, and Bonnie McInnis of Houston, TX; a sister-in-law, Connie Smith of Walters; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren; lifelong friends, Bobby Wilson of Shawnee and Howard Vardell of Walters; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.