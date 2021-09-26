Alfred Ralph “Alfie” Ellis died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at his residence in Lawton, at the age of 66. He was born Oct. 9, 1954 in Beppu, Japan to Morris Brown Ellis, Sr. and Sakiko (Horie) Ellis. He graduated from Peru High School in Plattsburgh, New York. He later married Yvonne Beauregard and together they had two children, Justin and Noah.
Alfie enlisted in the U.S. Army in November of 1972 and served as a Medical Corpsman, earning the National Defense Service Medal the Expert Rifle Badge and the Good Conduct Medal. He was discharged from the Army in 1975 at Fort Hood, Texas.
Alfie later moved to Lawton and worked at Atlas Tuck Construction before accepting a position with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. He worked at Goodyear for many years until a stroke forced him to retire early. Alfie will be remembered for his love of the game of golf and a desire to remain independent in spite of his circumstances.
He is survived by his two sons and their spouses: Justin and Maria Ellis and Noah and Angela Ellis; his grandchildren: Audrey; Makayla; Justin; Xavion; Jaeden and Jacobi; his siblings: Maureen Ellis; Viola Fountain; Morris B. Ellis Jr. and wife Lesa, Ronnie Ellis; Bobby Ellis and wife Sherrie and Pamela White and husband Jason.
His parents and a sister-in-law, Nancy Ellis, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
