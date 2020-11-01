Alfred “Mackey”Lee Pekah Wermy 66 of Cache went to his heavenly home on Thursday October 29, 2020.
Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M. at Deyo Mission Cemetery Monday November 2, 2020 with Gary Niedo officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Sunday 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Alfred was born in Lawton to Bernard and Dixie (Pahcoddy) Wermy. He grew up in Cache and graduated from Ft. Sill Indian School. He was a custodian at the Cahoma Building for the Comanche Nation. He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. He sang on the traveling choir for Komah Memorial Nazerine Church.
Alfred was a caregiver for his parents. He enjoyed singing, enjoyed cooking, going to casino with his father, listening to music, watching the Price is Right and movies with his father.
He is survived by: siblings: William Pekah of Fletcher, Gene Pekah of Norman, Alfreda Dorsey of Indiahoma and Juanita Mayle of Marlow; nieces and nephews: Michael Hoahwah, Anthony Hoahwah, Mathew Pekah, Brian Pekah, Christina Pickard, Kenneth Williams, David Pekah and Lilly Pekah; grandchildren.
He is preceded in Death by: parents Bernard and Dixie Wermy.
Facemasks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and the cemetery.