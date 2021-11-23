Funeral services for Alfred L. Brown will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Tom Biles of St. Ann Catholic Church, Elgin, officiating.
Burial will follow in Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Alfred L. Brown, 87, of Apache, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
Alfred was born at Fort Sill, on June 16, 1934 to Jack B. and Elizabeth (Young) Brown. Alfred was from a military family and lived in different locations, some of those were, Cement; Fort Logan, Colorado; Cache, and Lawton. Alfred drove a truck for many years with different companies. He was employed with Lawton Public Schools for 30 years from 1971-2001. He met Carol Jean Allen on a blind date and were later married on July 31, 1964 in Wichita Falls, Texas. From this marriage was born Sunita Burchett, Jeff Brown, and Kristi Woodhouse.
Alfred liked the simple pleasures of life. He enjoyed sitting on the porch and watching old movies and classic TV shows such as Perry Mason, Adam-12, and Gomer Pyle. He had a vast collection of old movies, and his favorite actor was John Wayne. He loved wearing his John Wayne jacket and hat. He enjoyed lounging in his recliner watching TV with his eyes shut. If you dared to change the TV channel when you thought he was asleep, he would quickly say, “I’m watching that!” He cherished his American Rifleman magazines and he loved to doodle and draw on the newspaper and magazine pages, or even the old TV Guide. He also had a collection of a variety of guns.
Alfred was always prepared. He never went anywhere without his flashlight, his hat, and his flyswatter. He frequently gave his wife and children flashlights and calendars as gifts to ensure they were all prepared. In his younger years Alfred rode a motorcycle with friends and kept his leather motorcycle jacket and gear in the garage for many years. Alfred enjoyed hunting with friends and family especially in eastern Oklahoma.
Alfred is survived by his wife of the home; three children: two daughters: Sunita Burchett of Oklahoma City and Kristi Woodhouse of Irving, Texas, one son, Jeff Brown and fiancé Terri Jacobson of Joplin, Missouri; three grandchildren: Jordan Woodhouse of Puyallup, Washington; Devin Burchett of Oklahoma City, and Aeria Brown of Lansing, Michigan; one brother, Donald Y. Brown of Apache, and many other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Evelyn Walker and one brother, Bill Brown.
The family would like to thank special caregivers, Donna Gitchel, Jessica Day and Anne Bird.
Memorial contributions may be made to Comanche County Memorial Hospital Hospice at 3126 NW Arlington Ave, Lawton, OK 73505 or to Letitia Cemetery at 18401 SE Coombs Rd., Lawton, OK 73501.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com