Alfonso Hill Jr., age 42, of Lawton passed away November 28th at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
Alfonso was born in Stuttgart, Germany on September 21, 1978 to Alfonso and Deborah Ann Hill. He grew up in Germany, Virginia, and Lawton, Oklahoma where he graduated from MacArthur High School with a soccer scholarship to Northern Oklahoma College. He was a jack of all trades working many different areas including Temple Inland and City of Lawton. He loved to work outside and work on cars. He loved to sing and dance around to all types of music. He loved his family and children deeply.
Alfonso is preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Ann Hill; great-grandparents Jeep and Sarah and Grandmother Elsie. Alfonso is survived by his children, Coutre' and Cailyn Hill, of New Mexico, Riley Hill of the home and AiyannaLynn, Lawton; his father, Alfonso Sr and wife Tracy Hill; his sister and brother-in-law, Shelly and Chris Love of Mustang; two nephews, Jayshawn and Dominic; his brothers, Maurice Hill of Lawton and Tyrone Hill of Midwest City; his niece, Zoe and brother Josiah of Lawton and his fiancé, Carolyn Riss of the home along with many friends and extended family.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com