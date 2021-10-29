Alexander “Xander” Paul Johanning (Roberts), 18, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. He was born on Aug. 20, 2003 to Brendon Roberts and Phaidra Bradley in Lawton.
Xander was an outdoors kid, filling his days with hunting and fishing, riding four wheelers, playing soccer, and being a general handful to his grandparents. He was a brother, jamming out, breaking skateboards, and playing X-Box with his brother Chris, and watching TV with his sister Taylor.
Xander was an enthusiast and loved good music, bad music, good movies, bad movies, fast cars, dumb cars, gourmet cheeseburgers, Hot Pockets, soda, girls, sweet kicks, and video games. If something existed, he wanted to try it or have an opinion on it. Xander was incredibly loving and held a place in his heart for everyone he cared for that would shine through whenever he was with them. He was baptized on Sunday, July 18th, 2021, accepting Jesus Christ into his heart as well.
Xander was a dreamer with big ideas on everything from trade schools to opening a garage to making bank on YouTube. He had a soft smile and a fun laugh and he will be deeply missed by all.
Whenever you’re at your very best, whenever you’re at your lowest, please, reach out. Always reach out. Whenever you see a hand extended, take it in your own and try your hardest to lift it. Pull up as many as you can. All we need is to be loved and all we need to do is love one another.
Xander is survived by his father, Brendon Roberts, Lindsay; his mother, Phaidra Bradley, Moore; his brother, Chris Johanning, Tulsa; his sister, Taylor Roberts, Lindsay; his grandmother, Valerie Roberts, Lindsay; his great-grandparents, Leon and Shirley Wright, Bray; his aunt, Angel Bradley, Lawton; his uncle, Caleb Robert and his wife, Kelsey, Duncan; his nephew, Riot Roberts, Duncan; his niece, Rebel Roberts, Duncan; and numerous other family members and friends.
Xander is preceded in death by his grandmother, Nancy Bradley, and his great grandparents, Teddy and Jean VanHoozer.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Letitia Baptist Church, Lawton. Arrangements are under the direction of John W. Williams of Winans Funeral Home, Maysville, OK. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.winansfuneralhome.com.