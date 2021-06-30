Memorial service for Alexander Paul Archuleta will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Pekah of Cache, Oklahoma officiating.
Alexander Paul Archuleta, 38, of Lawton, Oklahoma passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Alexander was born on July 14, 1982, in Farmington, New Mexico to Fermin R. and Katherine (Garcia) Archuleta. He grew up in Farmington and graduated from Piedera Vista High School and then attended San Juan College in Farmington. While in high school he was very athletic, participating in various sports but mainly football, basketball, track and wrestling. His favorite trip was a school trip to Washington D.C. where he officiated and coached basketball for the Boys and Girls Club. He moved to Lawton in 2011 and called it home until his passing, but he never lost his love for his New Mexico family or his New Mexico roots. Even though he was disabled, he continued to work in maintenance at Discount Cleaners and was an excellent woodworker.
He enjoyed many things in life from racing at the Lawton and Wichita Falls Speedways to Horse Racing at Remington Park in Oklahoma City. He also enjoyed OU football and attending games at the OU Stadium and was a big fan of the New Mexico Lobo football. He always found time to relax by going fishing or sitting and enjoying the beauty of a sunset from the top of Mt. Scott. He cherished the time that he got to spend with his stepson and nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife of the home, Rachel Archuleta; step-son, Raymond Tahdowahnippah of Lawton; mother, Katherine Garcia, of Farmington, New Mexico; brother, Adam Archuleta and wife Mikayla of Farmington, New Mexico; sister, Linda Bagley of Albuquerque, New Mexico; maternal grandmother, Stella Mercure of Aztec, New Mexico; paternal grandmother, Sofia Archuleta of Farmington, New Mexico; father-in-law, Johnny Werito of Lawton; mother-in-law, Rosie Sewell and husband Clifford of Lawton; two brothers-in-law: Jasper Werito and Ricky Werito and wife Danielle both of Lawton; sister-in-law, Jonie Boyd and husband Chris of Apache; god parents, Steve and Virginia Garcia AKA “Tio and Nani” of Farmington, New Mexico; nephew, Robert Archuleta and two nieces: Aria Archuleta and Arianna Bagley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fermin R. Archuleta.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com