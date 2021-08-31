Alexander Michael Bickley went and joined his mother in heaven on Aug. 20, 2021. He was outgoing and caring and loved his family and friends, he will be missed dearly. Alex left behind a father, John and sister, Olivia Bickley, and his brother-in-law Jesse. He also had a half sister, Linda and brother-in-law Travis and his niece’s and nephew’s: Kenzie, Braylee, Seth, Izzy, Evelyn, and TJ and his bonus mom, Paula and step brother, Carrick. You will be missed dearly and loved. Till we meet again.
