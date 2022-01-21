Alene Gembacz, 95, passed away at home with her family by her side on Jan. 15, 2022. Alene was born Sept. 12, 1926 to Day and Pearl Werquayah.
Alene lived her entire life in Cache. In her younger years she attended grade school in a one room school located between Chattanooga and Baseline Road. In 1942 she married Robert Geionety and had one daughter, Linda Ecker. Then in 1944 she married Burnell Pueblo Sr. and had 3 sons: Jr., Burnell, and Danny. She then married Staff Sgt. Louis Gembacz in 1960 and they had one son, Randy. Alene was a homemaker all her life and was a very good cook. She enjoyed having all the kids and grandkids for Sunday dinner, to her that was the most enjoyable part of Sunday dinners. In the mid 50’s, 3-4 months prior to American Indian Expo, Alene along with her mother, Pearl, would make all sorts of beadwork and sell them at the fair. She loved to play bingo and hand games any chance she got. She also had a dog, Chico. It’s was very rare to see her without Chico, she loved that dog. Alene was a very good mother and was always there when we needed her.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Ecker of Cache; sons: Randy Gembacz and Danny Pueblo both of Cache and Jr. Pebeashy of Oklahoma City; along with numerous nieces, nephews, grandkids, great-grandkids, and great great-grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Burnell “Frog” Pueblo Jr.; and a sister, Lena Mae Wermy.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Ruth Pickup for providing end of life care for our loved one and to thank everyone that brought food by.
Graveside services will be held Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Deyo Mission Cemetery with Billy Komahcheet officiating under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. A viewing is scheduled at the funeral home for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.