Aldona Eleanor (Newfield) Guilmette, 89, Lawton, passed away Aug. 17, 2022, at her home following a prolonged illness.

Aldona was born in New Britain, Connecticut, on Nov. 14, 1932, to John and Aldona (Zukas) Newfield. She was the eldest of two daughters. Following graduation from New Britain Senior High School, she attended Teacher’s College of Connecticut, graduating with a teaching degree in elementary education. Her first teaching position was in West Hartford, Connecticut.