Aldona Eleanor (Newfield) Guilmette, 89, Lawton, passed away Aug. 17, 2022, at her home following a prolonged illness.
Aldona was born in New Britain, Connecticut, on Nov. 14, 1932, to John and Aldona (Zukas) Newfield. She was the eldest of two daughters. Following graduation from New Britain Senior High School, she attended Teacher’s College of Connecticut, graduating with a teaching degree in elementary education. Her first teaching position was in West Hartford, Connecticut.
In January of 1955, Aldona married the late Leo Guilmette in New Britain, Connecticut. Their first home was in Atwater, California, where Leo was serving in the US Army Air Corp. After completing his enlistment, they moved to Bennington, Vermont. After settling there, Aldona began teaching at Bennington Elementary School. While teaching and raising her family, she earned her master’s degree in Education. One of her highlights while teaching was being chosen to accompany a group of educators to Nicaragua. Aldona was an active member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church for many years. She retired in 1993 after teaching for more than 20 years. After retirement, she moved to Virginia to be close to her daughter, Deb and her family. She later moved in with her daughter Mary and her family. In 2009, she moved to Oklahoma to live with her daughter, Deb and her family.
Aldona always kept busy. In addition to teaching, she volunteered at a hospital gift shop in Virginia, attended daily mass, traveled to visit her children in Germany, Korea, Hawaii and many other states. For many years she was her mother’s caregiver, and she was also a creative quilter. She made many beautiful quilts for her children, grandchildren, other family and friends that she had personally designed. Aldona loved old movies, puzzle building, collecting beautiful porcelain pieces, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She led a full and active life and will be greatly missed by her many loved ones.
Aldona was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 34 years, a granddaughter, Amanda, and sons-in-law, Curtis Adams and Miguel Sainz.
Survivors include her six children: sons: Daniel (Debi); John (Janette); and Peter; daughters: Deb (Jay) Heylin; Cheryl (Terry) Buell, and Mary (Guy), seven grandchildren: Stephani; Michelle (Daniel); Caresse (Russell); Jackie, Heather (Chase); Nick, and Alex; 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Irene Chamberlin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Aldona’s urn will be interred at Flower Mound Cemetery in Lawton.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Oklahoma Parkinson Alliance, 711 Southwest D Ave, Suite 202, Lawton, OK 73501 or by going to www.oklahomapa.org.