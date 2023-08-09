Memorial service for Alberta Wilson Richey will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Pratt, Associate Pastor of Lawton First Assembly officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Alberta Wilson Richey was born on May 11, 1936, in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Leola Hammonds, and was raised by her grandmother Mary Newkirk Smith. She graduated from New Stanton Senior High school in Jacksonville, Florida. On June 17, 1955 Alberta married her high school sweetheart Hilliard Charles Wilson, Jr.
SSG Hilliard Wilson’s Army career led him to Lawton (Fort Sill) and together they raised five children and one grandson. Alberta was able to obtain a B.S. degree in Criminal Justice from Cameron University and gained employment with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections as a probation and parole officer. While serving her community, Alberta was able to positively change the lives and trajectory of struggling Oklahomans. Alberta was also a talented singer and songwriter. At various times, she was a member of St. John’s Baptist Church and Lawton First Assembly and participated in their musical programs. In 1989, Alberta completed an inspirational album called “The Good News”. Within the album she expressed her love for Jesus Christ, which was the focal point of her life. The success of this album led to many concerts at various churches and theaters in the Lawton area. While a member of Lawton First Assembly, Alberta went on mission trips to Russia, Romania and various other third world countries teaching the gospel.
On Sept. 15, 2010, Alberta lost her groom SSG Hilliard C. Wilson, Jr. of 55 years. Alberta decided to remain in Lawton and surround herself with family and friends. On July 16, 2020 Alberta took a second chance at love and married W.D. Richey. Alberta and W.D. became media church members of the SonLife Broadcasting Network and shared their love of music. After suffering with various health ailments, Alberta Wilson Richey went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 1, 2023, at the age of 87. She will be cherished and missed by all who know her.
Alberta leaves behind her husband, W.D. Richey; two children: Cynthia Marie Hill of Tampa, Florida and Roderick Jon Wilson Sr. of Lawton; nine grandchildren: Renee Wilson Meredith, Roderick Eugene Wilson-Solomon, Summer T. Wilson, Adrian Dwayne Massey, Michael Anthony Wilson II, Joel Devon Weaver, Roderick Jon Wilson Jr. (raised by SSG Hilliard and Alberta Wilson), Damaris Taylor Jackson and Joseph Deshawn Wilson; six great-grandchildren: Syndey Arlena Marie White, Cameron Adrian Massey, Jordan Gabriel Wilson, Jaden Christopher Harold Wilson, Jovan Meredith and Alijah Massey; three sisters: Janice L. Jackson, Laverne D. Reed and Rosemary J. Pugh of Jacksonville, Florida; four brothers: James Dukes, Reginald J. Dukes, Carl Dukes and Ray Dukes; a niece, Donna Genwright and her husband James of Jacksonville, Florida, and many other relatives, extended family and friends.
Alberta is preceded in death by her mother, Leola Hammonds; two siblings: Kenneth Dukes and Marie Grooms Sessions; three children: Carol Lynn Wilson Jackson, Michael Anthony Wilson Sr. and Karen Elise “Kay” Wilson.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com