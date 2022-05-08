Albert Turner, age 92, of Cache passed away Sunday May 1, 2022 in Lawton.
Albert was born April 27, 1930 in Colony. After graduating high school, Albert spent two years serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict wherein he earned two purple hearts for bravery. After the war, he married his longtime love Carolyn in 1955 and had a son Terry. Albert attended college and went on to become a police officer serving with the City of Lawton until his retirement. After retirement he worked an additional 20 years as security for Cameron University from which he also retired. Albert enjoyed many hobbies such as fishing, gardening and spending time outdoors with family. He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Lawton for many years.
Albert is preceded in death by his parents: Lee and Anna (Thornton) Turner, beloved wife Carolyn (Ward) Turner and brother Arthur Turner.
He is survived by his son, Terry (Tina) Turner of Cache; grandson Wyatt Turner; brother, Gene Turner; sister Edith (Chuck) Hodgkinson; brother, Leroy Turner; sister Bonnie Sherill; sister Ann Madden and many nieces and nephews.
Services are scheduled for Monday, May 9, 2022 at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home with viewing from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.