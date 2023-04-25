Albert Thomas Candy III of Lawton, passed away at his home April 18, 2023, surrounded by his family and beloved wife of 73 years, Lucille. Al was a man of many talents who was always working on a ‘project’, but what mattered most to him was being a son, brother, husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa.
He was born on March 31, 1927, in Oak Park, IL, the first child of Susan Marie Candy and Albert Thomas Candy Jr. His father was a successful businessman, and his mother was an interior designer. Al and his younger brother, Tom, spent much of their childhood with their maternal grandparents, Nona and Pops. Vacations to the family cabin at Lake Ripley, Wisconsin, were some of his fondest memories.
In 1946, Al moved to Kearney, NE, to live closer to his mother and stepfather, Burton Bancroft, and stepbrothers Burt and John Bancroft. It was in Kearney that he met the most important person in his life, a beautiful young lady named Lucille Wiegand, and invited her to go ice skating with him. They fell in love, eloped, and were married on Jan. 12, 1950.
Al operated his own cabinet making business for several years, and later accepted a position with Sears, where he worked with customers to design and install custom kitchen cabinets.
Al and Lucille had five children: Albert Thomas IV, Jeannine Marie, David Richard, Annice Lea and Linda Kathleen. In 1964, the family moved to Lawton, where Al continued his career with Sears. He was a lifelong fisherman who loved boating on the lakes near Lawton and going camping with Lucille and the kids.
Al and Lucille attended St. Andrews Episcopal Church and donated hundreds of hours to church projects from 1967-2015. Al was a perfectionist who gave his best effort to everything he did, and a skilled craftsman who enjoyed woodworking, making unique lamps and other creative hobbies.
He is survived by his wife, Lucille; his four children and their spouses; 17 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; brother John Bancroft; sister-in-law Evelyn Bancroft; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Al was preceded in death by son Albert Thomas IV; his mother and father; stepfather Burton Bancroft; brothers: Thomas Candy and Burton Bancroft Jr.; and sister-in-law Barbara Bancroft.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 29, St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 1313 SW D Ave, Lawton, OK. Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Traditions Hospice of Lawton. The check must be made out specifically to ‘Traditions Hospice of Lawton’. Please mail to: Traditions Hospice, ATTN: Kristy, 1836 NW 52nd Street, Suite B, Lawton, OK 73505.