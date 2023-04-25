Albert Thomas Candy III of Lawton, passed away at his home April 18, 2023, surrounded by his family and beloved wife of 73 years, Lucille. Al was a man of many talents who was always working on a ‘project’, but what mattered most to him was being a son, brother, husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa.

He was born on March 31, 1927, in Oak Park, IL, the first child of Susan Marie Candy and Albert Thomas Candy Jr. His father was a successful businessman, and his mother was an interior designer. Al and his younger brother, Tom, spent much of their childhood with their maternal grandparents, Nona and Pops. Vacations to the family cabin at Lake Ripley, Wisconsin, were some of his fondest memories.

