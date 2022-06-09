Memorial service for Albert T. Lacy will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Matt Kelly of Letitia Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery Apache, Oklahoma.
The family will greet friends at the VFW #5263 in Lawton following the services.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Albert T. Lacy, “Lacy,” 80, of Lawton passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 5, 2022. He was born on May 10, 1942 in Beaumont, Texas to A. P. and Hazel Lacy, and raised in Mount Enterprise, Texas by his paternal grandparents, Albert and Elizabeth “Daisy” Lacy.
Lacy married the love-of-his-life Lynn Lacy on Dec. 13, 2002, in Wichita Falls, Texas and they made their home in Lawton. He retired as a Corrections Officer and worked in law enforcement most of his life. Lacy was a member of Letitia Baptist Church and as a proud military veteran, a member of VFW#5263. He loved riding his motorcycle to local watering holes and visiting with friends, watching his detective stories, spending time with his beloved family and pets, and had a zest for life that will be greatly missed.
Lacy is survived by his wife, Lynn Lacy; children: Derik Tracy (Julie); Heather Smith (Richard); Boone Lacy (Adi Teodoru); Liz Lacy-Turrentine (Corey); mother-in-law, Imogene Huber; and five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers; one sister and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and great friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and brother, Bubba Lacy.