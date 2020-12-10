Graveside services for Mr. Albert Petty, 75, Lawton, will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Howard Harris Funeral Home.
Mr. Petty passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Graveside services for Mr. Albert Petty, 75, Lawton, will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Howard Harris Funeral Home.
Mr. Petty passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.