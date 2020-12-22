On Sunday Dec. 13, 2020 we lost years of age. Albert was born March 12, 1935 in Tampa, Florida to William and Bertha Rae. Albert, or affectionately known as “Opa” by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, joined the Army in 1953 where he completed two tours in Vietnam and 28 years of service. While stationed in Germany in the 1950’s he suffered a broken shoulder in a training accident that landed him in the hospital in Neubrucke, Germany. Here while recovering from his injuries he met his future wife Edith who was working in the hospital at the time. They married in 1957 and remained that way for 63 years. He retired in 1980 from the Army with the rank of First Sergeant and went to work for Reynolds Army Hospital for the next 18 years.
There is a common theme in the answers you hear from loved ones when you ask, “what do you remember about Opa?”. He was a kind, generous, and caring man. While still in the Army, Albert was the kind of man who would routinely invite servicemen without families to his table for Thanksgiving and Christmas. “There was always a soldier over for dinner” his children say. He cared about the soldiers under his command and did what he could for them. He was proud of his time in the Army – He always wore his Vietnam Vet hat everywhere he went and supported veterans wherever he could. He liked to take his kids on outings to the Wichita’s for some fishing or swimming. Albert also did what he could to spoil his children and later his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Quick to lend his time or money, he was always there in our times of need and left us wanting for nothing. He loved picking on his grandkids and great-grandkids – We all have stories about how he would lie in wait in the dark corners of the house just to jump out and scare whoever walked by, followed by his high pitched and instantly identifiable laugh. Albert was the kind of man you could be proud to call your husband, dad, or Opa, and he will be sorely missed.
Preceded in death by William and Bertha Rae, Autumn Marie Remington, Albert is survived by his wife, Edith Bragg; four children and their spouses: Leroy & Evelyn Bragg; Larry Bragg; Lillian & Felix Fisher and Sandra Cannon; eight grandchildren and their spouses: David & Mie Bragg; Debbie & Randal Clark; Amanda & Jeff Raper; Paul Bragg; Andrew Fisher; Alex Fisher; Nicholas Fisher and Jennifer & Corey Remington; nine great-grandchildren: Joshua, Megan; Logan; Justin; Jaxton; Hayden; Emersyn; Teagan and Corey Jr. along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
The family held a private memorial at Fort Sill National Cemetery, where he was laid to rest.
