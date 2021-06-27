Funeral service for Albert Leslie Stansberry, 61, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Lighthouse Church of God with Pastor Delbert Hughes, officiating.
Mr. Stansberry passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Lawton.
Burial will be held at Faxon Cemetery, Faxon, under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
There will be a visitation for family and friends on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Albert was born on Sept. 17, 1959 in Xenia, Ohio. He grew up in Lawton where he attended school. He worked for many years as a custodian for Cameron University and later at Lawton Public Schools. Albert married Cheryl McLaughlin in 2000. She passed away on November 11, 2020. He loved the holidays and the holiday season and he enjoyed playing video games.
He is survived by his children: Erike; Nathan; Nichole; and Nina; his brother, Bo Curtsinger; his sisters: Debbie Stansberry Arrowood, and husband, Kevin; and Tina Curtsinger Angell and husband, Tommy; his grandchildren; his great-grandchild; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Pat Curtsinger; his wife, Cheryl; and two brothers: Mike Stansberry and Christopher Stansberry.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.