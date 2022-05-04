Albert L. Turner May 4, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral for Albert L. Turner, 92, Cache, will be Monday, May 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.Mr. Turner died May 1, 2022.Visitation will be Monday, May 9, 2022 from 9 a.m. until noon. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Albert L. Turner Interment Worship Ethnology Tribute Memorial Garden Funeral Lawton Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists