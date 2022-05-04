Funeral for Albert L. Turner, 92, Cache, will be Monday, May 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

Mr. Turner died May 1, 2022.

Visitation will be Monday, May 9, 2022 from 9 a.m. until noon. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com