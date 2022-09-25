Albert Johnson Sr. was born to James C. Johnson Sr. and Lucille Johnson at Taylor Hall, Fort Sill, on Aug. 27, 1927 and passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at home with his son, Albert Jr. and daughter-in-law, Tammy by his side.
Funeral services will be held at Douglass Auditorium in Lawton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Immediately following the service he will be laid to rest, next to his wife, Josephine at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Johnson attended elementary and secondary school at Douglass School in Lawton, a segregated school. Following high school graduation in 1946, he attended Winston-Salem State Teachers College in North Carolina (now Winston Salem State University) to earn his Baccalaureate Degree in 1950. Subsequently, he received his teaching certification from Langston University in 1951. In 1959, he earned his Master’s Degree in Education at the University of Oklahoma.
He began his teaching career back at Douglass School in Lawton. Throughout his 44 year career with the Lawton Public Schools he served in various positions including Teacher, Coach, Counselor, Principal, Director of Federal Programs and Deputy Superintendent. Students and colleagues knew him to set clear and high standards and establishing the expectation of accomplishment. When Douglass School closed as a result of U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka Kansas on May 17, 1954, Mr. Johnson worked closely with Mr. Hugh Bish (Superintendent, Lawton Public Schools) to assist him with the school district’s desegregation process. Although troubled by the closing of Douglass, Mr. Johnson worked with others to ensure a smooth transition for students and faculty, ensuring their success as well as meeting the mandate.
Mr. Johnson’s influence and tireless efforts extended well beyond his work day as he responded to the needs of the community by offering counseling services to parents, providing transportation to those in need and organizing a tutoring program at Barnett Chapel A.M.E Church. Always engaged with youth, he began the Young Man’s Mentoring Program (YMMP) which focused on young men and providing them skills and opportunities. Some of Mr. Johnson’s honors and awards include: The Oklahoma School Public Relations Association’s Partners in Excellence Award, the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Youth Mentor Award, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity “Omega Citizen of the Year”, Toastmasters International Communication and Leadership Award, the Black Beaver Council Boy Scouts of America Century Member, the Cameron Campus Ministry “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award”, the Lawton Campaign Leadership Award and the Oklahoma Taskforce on Minority Aging Betsy D. Smith Award. In 1991, Governor David Walters appointed Mr. Johnson to the State Board of Education. Serving in that capacity, he became an influential member of the Oklahoma Alcohol, Drug Abuse Prevention Committee and the Life Skills Education Advisory Committee. He was a Lifetime member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame, Inc. (OAAEHoF) and in 2012 was inducted as a member of the Second Class of OAAEHoF Inductees. His bio closes with “He is an Oklahoman to be treasured”.
Beyond his many awards he was a friend, mentor, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, teacher and disciplinarian, all bundled into one. Those that knew him well, knew him as a fierce competitor. He loved his experiences at the Lawton Municipal Golf Course and Lawton Country Club. His friendships with teachers, coaches and others were invaluable. On his way to Winston-Salem State University to play football and on his first day on campus, Mr. Johnson realized he was far more cut out to be a basketball player and did so for legendary coach, Big House Gains. From his dorm room window, he observed a young man hitting golf balls and went down to introduce himself. Soon Mr. Johnson was a member of the Winston-Salem State golf team. A skill of twirling a golf club drove him to serve as a drum major as well. But he found his calling in the classroom under the instruction of a faculty member at Winston Salem State Teachers college who he took every English class from during his undergraduate work. Mr. Johnson loved life and impacting others so that they might achieve their own success. In his bio Mr. Johnson listed “interests”: golf and people. Mr. Johnson has always been a leader; dependable, strong and steady, yet unassuming. He has changed countless lives, giving hope, opportunity and encouragement.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his brother, Emmett Johnson, Ruston, Louisiana; sister, Lucille Boutte, Lawto; son, Albert Jr. (wife Tammy); granddaughter, Stephanie Hammond-Johnson and great-granddaughters: Kaeli, Graycen and Cairo; grandson, Jason Johnson (wife, Myra) and great-grandson, Tyson; numerous nieces and nephews, countless friends that meant so much to him.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the “Albert and Josephine Johnson Endowed Lectureship in Social Change” at Cameron University. Your gift can be mailed to the Cameron University Foundation, 2800 West Gore Boulevard, Lawton, Oklahoma 73505 or online https://www.cameron.edu/foundation/ways-to-give .