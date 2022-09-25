Albert Johnson Sr. was born to James C. Johnson Sr. and Lucille Johnson at Taylor Hall, Fort Sill, on Aug. 27, 1927 and passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at home with his son, Albert Jr. and daughter-in-law, Tammy by his side.

Funeral services will be held at Douglass Auditorium in Lawton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Immediately following the service he will be laid to rest, next to his wife, Josephine at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

