Funeral Service for Albert Henry “Skip” Voegeli, Jr., 76, of Indiahoma, will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, with Pastor Scott Patton officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors in the Post Oak Cemetery, Indiahoma, under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Skip went to be with his Lord on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
He was born May 11, 1945, in Ft. Knox, Kentucky to Col. Albert and Catherine Voegeli. He graduated from Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington, VA in 1963. He enlisted in the Army rather than being drafted. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Nebraska. He was selected for Officer Candidate School while attending the Advanced Course at Fort Sill. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Field Artillery at Fort Sill, on March 28, 1967. He was sent to Vietnam in November of 1967. He enjoyed leading his soldiers with dignity and respect and treated them like family even welcoming them into his heart and home. He was affectionately nicknamed “Big Bird” by his soldiers. He had a long, honorable 24 year Army career. Skip was very proud of his military service and retired as Lt. Colonel.
He married Nadine Dallmann in 1966 and to their union came six children: Eric, Dawn, Diane, Michael, Rebecca, and Christine. He later married Deanna Bridges in 1990 gaining two more children, Lori and Hoyt. Their blended family was a source of such pride and joy for Skip. He loved all of his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids and was so proud of each of them. Skip retired as the Chief of Staff at White Sands Missile Range, NM on July 31, 1990. In 2002, Skip and Deanna came back to Indiahoma. Their home has been quite the hub for family gatherings with lots of love, laughter, and family fellowship.
Skip was a proud American and loved his country. Reading was one of his favorite past times, and he could breeze through a good book in a couple of days. He loved OU Sooner football, cooking, and his beloved Weimaraners. His cows especially his longhorns (the two originals were a Christmas present from Deanna) gave him such joy to see out in the pastures around the house. He loved being a dad and PaPa. He coached his children and grandchildren in all kinds of sports to include basketball, soccer, and football. He never missed a game or activity whether in person, watching on the computer or listening on the radio. Everything about him was big: his heart, his laugh, and his love for his family. He never met a stranger. Despite all the medical challenges that he faced over the last several years, he stayed so upbeat and positive. He embraced the Indiahoma community and loved being involved with activities of all kinds at church and school. He was one of best bingo callers around! He dearly loved and adored his beautiful bride, Deanna and was truly her “rock”. They loved competing in their daily solitaire and cribbage games.
Skip was a Christian, and we can all rejoice in the fact that he is healthy and whole with our Lord Jesus Christ. His favorite verse was appropriately about love. “Love is patient, Love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.” 1 Corinthians 13:4-8
He is survived by his wife, Deanna of the home. Skip’s beautiful family: Eric Voegeli, his soul mate, Kara and two children Anthony and Matthew; Dawn Hart and husband, Doug, their son, Dylan and wife Leah and baby daughter Stella; and their daughter Rylee Smith, her husband Austen and baby son, Barrett. Diane Beach and her husband T.J. Beach and their two sons, Kory and Derek of the home, their son Jordan and his son, Daxton, their son Jason and wife MiKayla and their baby daughter, Livy. Also, Kory’s girlfriend, Jordan Kay Benway. Michael Voegeli and wife Crystal and daughter of the home, Emmy, and their son Corbin and his wife Taylor and their baby son, Nash. Mike and Crystal’s daughter, Delaney Voegeli and her fiancé, Landon Lemoine; Rebecca Zinnate and her husband David, and their three children, Elizabeth, Joseph, and Katherine; Christine Dyer and her husband E. J. and their two sons, Ethan and Will. The late Lori Tucker, and her daughter, Shandi Riggins and her fiancé, Dillon McPhail and Shandi’s son, Cy. Lori’s son Kyle Mahaffey and his wife, Jessica and three daughters, Makayla, Lillian and Kimber. The late Hoyt Tucker, and his daughter, Dee Ann Tucker, and Brenden Robinson, and their two children Hoyt and Kirklynn. And numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends from all over the world.
Skip was preceded in Heaven by two of his children, Lori and Hoyt Tucker, grandsons, Brandon Beach and Steffon Mahaffey, his mom, Catherine and his dad, Albert Voegeli Sr. and his mother-in-law, Nita Prince, and father-in-law, Arthur Prince and brother-in-law Earl Webster and sister-in-law Esther Webster. Without a doubt, much rejoicing is occurring in Heaven.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiahoma Food Bank, or the Wounded Warrior Project in memory of Albert Henry “Skip” Voegeli, Jr.
The family will receive friends and family on Tuesday evening, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Indiahoma Church of Christ from 6 to 8 p.m.
An online guestbook is available at, www.jacksonfuneral.net