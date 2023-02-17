Albert H. Kauanui Jr.

A funeral Mass for Albert H. Kauanui Jr. will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. Thomas Nallapatti officiating.

In the early morning of Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, Albert H. Kauanui Jr. passed away in his home following a brief illness.

