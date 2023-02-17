A funeral Mass for Albert H. Kauanui Jr. will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. Thomas Nallapatti officiating.
In the early morning of Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, Albert H. Kauanui Jr. passed away in his home following a brief illness.
Burial will be held at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Al was born to Albert H. Kauanui Sr. and Mary “Peggy” (Williamson) Kauanui on Nov. 4, 1956, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He was a special birthday present to his mother. Growing up, Al enjoyed being a Cub Scout and many activities at the Lawton YMCA including walking and racquetball. He was very involved in swimming and was a member of the Barracuda Swim Team. The training he received eventually led him to become a swimming instructor and a lifeguard. He also enjoyed watching movies and football games.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church where he served as an altar boy while growing up. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, Central Junior High, and Lawton High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Cameron University in 1979.
Al was employed by the Tatitlek Corporation at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He worked as an electrician and eventually became the Quality Control Manager. He was a Professional Member of the American Society of Safety Professionals being certified through the American Safety and Health Institute. He maintained an active membership in the International Code Council and Project Management Institute. He received training for Construction Safety through classes in Occupational Safety and Health Training. He held certifications for Adult and Child First Aid through the American Heart Association and did continuing education through training programs with the American Red Cross. He was a proud member of the Cameron University Alumni Association.
Al enjoyed being with people and will be missed by his mother, a very special young man Abiah Quisenberry who will always remember him Al, as his mentor, his co-workers and many friends.
Al was proceeded in death by his father, Albert H. Kauanui Sr.; his sister, Mary Alice Kauanui; and his brother, Patrick James Kauanui.
He is survived by his mother, Mary (Peggy) (Williamson) Kauanui.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Albert H. Kauanui Jr. to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, PO Box 2546 Lawton, Oklahoma 73502.