Albert Frank Walz was born Nov. 2, 1957 in Fontainebleau, France to Albert P. and Iole Walz and passed away April 24, 2021 in Weatherford.
Albert grew up in Lawton, and graduated from Lawton High School, where he excelled at football and baseball, earning Oklahoma All-State honors. Following graduation, Albert attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Albert played football for the Bulldogs and was an integral part of the 1977 Apple Bowl team, and graduated with a BS in Education.
Albert enjoyed his years playing softball, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
Albert is survived by his daughter, Megan Bushong and husband, Justin, of Weatherford; and his newest granddaughter, Gwendolynn.
Albert is preceded in death by his parents.