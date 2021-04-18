Ahkehdoy Brave Haney of Lawton went to her heavenly home on April 14, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Ahkehdoy was born Oct. 22, 1975 in Oklahoma City to Michael S. Haney and Patricia Sadongei Gray. Ahkehdoy is a proud descendant of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma and Lakota Sioux. In Kiowa, her name Ahkehdoy means “Medicine Flower”.
She was very loving, spirited and charismatic. She enjoyed meeting people, traveling to new places, listening to music and dancing to “Dancing Queen” by Abba, loved wearing bright and colorful makeup, jewelry and flowing dresses. Her love for animals helped her gain employment at a pet store in Tulsa. Throughout her life, she had several pets to include: boa pythons, a sheltie, cockatiel birds and mice. She was a spiritual child and she believed in prayer in the name of Jesus.
Ahkehdoy is survived by her son: Alexandrake Shawn Haney; mother, Patricia Gray of Apache; three sisters: Tara Cargill of Cache; Heather Ann Miller of Lawton and Tricia Fields of Glenpool; three brothers: Shawn Pelley of Oakland, CA.; Crow Knight of Boulder, CO and HinHanSka Haney of Glenpool; aunts and uncles: Rev. Timothy and Janet Haney Byington of McCloud; David and Muriel Wakolee of Shawnee; Joe and Margaret Gomez of Lawton and Bryan and Mona McCaskill of Lawton and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ahkehdoy is preceded in death by her father, Michael Stephen Haney; grandparents: Norman and Evelyn Brave Haney; Daniel R. and Leota J. Sadongei; uncles: Norman P. Haney, Jr. and Daniel M. Sadongei.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 19, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home in Lawton. Graveside services will be noon, Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Saddle Mountain KCA Cemetery Mountain View with Rev. David Wilson officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.