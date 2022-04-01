Memorial service for AE1 (Retired) Paul D. Williams Sr. will be 12:30 p.m., Monday, April 4, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Daniel Litchford of Comanche County Memorial Hospital Hospice officiating.
Inurnment, with military honors, will follow in the Fort Sill National Cemetery Columbarium, Elgin.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
AE1 (Retired) Paul D. Williams Sr., 87, Lawton, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022 at his home in Lawton.
AE1 (Retired) Paul D. Williams, Sr. was born June 15, 1934 in Dodge City, Kansas to Earl L. and Cecil B. (Reno) Williams. The family lived through the Dust Bowl and finally settled in Sanford, Texas. Paul attended Phillips High School and Paris Junior College in Paris, Texas before first enlisting in the Army and then the Navy where he served for over 20 years. Paul was a veteran of Vietnam and earned the following awards, Air Medal (First), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, the Vietnam Service Medal with One Silver Star and One Bronze Star, Battle “E” Award, Navy Expeditionary Medal, and the Sea Service Award. Paul’s specialties in the Navy were as an Aviation Electrician’s Mate and as a P-3 Flight Engineer. He served in such places as Vietnam, England, Washington State, California, and Hawaii.
In 1969, while Paul was stationed in Oak Harbor, Washington he met and married Mary (Cobb) Zukerman. Along with his daughter, Paula, this union brought an instant addition of Mary’s five children before adding one of their own Paul Jr. After retiring from military service, Paul completed his bachelor’s degree in Education from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva. Paul and Mary moved to Lawton in 1990 where they remained to this day. Paul enjoyed reading and attending his grandchildren’s athletic events.
Paul is survived by his wife of the home; six children: Sara Sullivan and husband Gene of Lawton; Charles Zukerman and wife Tammy of Lawton; David Zukerman and wife Rolande of Lawton; Morris Zukerman and wife Gladys of Geronimo; Paul Williams Jr. and wife Patty of Austin, Texas; Steve Zukerman of Long Island, New York, and Paula Francis of Amarillo, Texas, 13 grandchildren: Alexandra Marks and husband Darren of Lawton; Zach Zukerman and Sonora Zukerman both of Lawton; Lindsay Thomas and husband Sedric of Seattle, Washington; Eric Zukerman of Cache; Josh Zukerman and Tyler Zukerman both of Lawton; Brooke Zukerman of Oklahoma City; Sara Zukerman of Yukon; Jaime Partain of Elk City; Beau Sullivan and wife Nikkie of Fort Worth, Texas; Peter Williams of Austin, Texas, and Tim Sullivan of Oklahoma City; nine great-grandchildren: Ainsley, Aaron, and Dru Partain, Noah and Ophelia Marks, Jace Thomas, and Holden, Brody, and Greysen Zukerman, and other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers: Jimmy, Bobby, Clinton, and Donald Williams; two grandsons: Christopher Sullivan, and Andy Partain.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com