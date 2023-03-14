Viewing for Adrienne Marie Brush will be from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, March 15 and 16, 2023 at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A life celebration will be held from noon until 3 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 at Mahali Events, 408 S.W. Lee Blvd., Lawton.
Adrienne Marie Brush passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Lawton, she was 58-years-old. Adrienne is the first child of Kiyoko (Kubo) and Frederick Brush, and was born July 30, 1964, at Misawa Air Base, Japan.
Adrienne, her sister, Sonya and her parents came to the United States in the fall of 1964 to reside in the city of Billings, Montana, her father’s hometown. Adrienne was a very happy, beautiful child and everyone around her loved her. She always had a great big heart for all the problems of the family.
She attended school at Meadowlark Elementary, Will James Junior High, and West High School, where she graduated in 1982. Adrienne was very musical and always loved to sing. She was in school choir and while at West High was in the elite West High West Winds. Soon after Adrienne graduated from high school, she met her future husband, Timothy Steger. They were married in 1983. Soon after, they moved to Seattle.
Adrienne cherished being a mother and often expressed that it was her greatest purpose in life. She leaves behind Kristi Rudd, Sarah Steger, and Jordan Abear.
She also adored her grandchildren and cherished any opportunity to be with them. Lainey, Charlie, Scott, Hailey, Eva, Lily, Bailynn, and Lindy will all miss their grandma.
Adrienne was a devoted and loving sister to her older sister, Sonya, younger brothers: Mitchell, Keith and Patrick, and her younger sisters: Melissa and Jennifer. There is no competing with how much of a devoted sister Adrienne was. As such, she takes her designation of favorite aunt with her. She loved all her nieces and nephews and took every opportunity to spoil them with love, encouragement, tasty home cooking, and open arms for long hugs.
Adrienne moved and settled in Lawton, in 2000. During that time, she was married to Lyle Cable from 2001 to 2004. Adrienne met Rick “Doc” Morton in 2006 and finally found her forever love. They were married in 2009.
Adrienne worked at Summit Utilities. She was a bright and energetic employee and always brought sunny optimism, and camaraderie to every room.
Adrienne’s home was always an open door to seek refuge from hunger, loneliness or despair. Her home was always full of comforting warm food, instant family, endless joy and laughter.
It is an understatement to say that she will be missed. She was loved by so many and her loss will be felt deeply.
Adrienne is preceded in death by her daughter, Megan. We take comfort in knowing they are together again.