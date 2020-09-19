It is with great sadness that the family of Adrienne Constance Roosa announces her passing on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at age 63.
Funeral services for Adrienne will be 11:00 a.m.--Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (HHFS) (1005 SW “C” Avenue) in Lawton. Burial will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery—Elgin, under the directions of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
Family Viewing/Visitation: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 in the Chapel of HHFS—Lawton.
Adriene was born in Catskill, New York to the late Charles and Loan Beare on August 10, 1957. Adrienne was an assistant manager at the O’Reillys on Sheridan, where she worked for the past 21 years. She was an avid animal lover. Anyone who knew her knows she loved to rescue animals.
She is preceded in death by spouse Richard Roosa.
She is survived by two daughters Angel Roosa of Lawton, OK and Jessica Doss of Lawton, OK; three sisters, Carolyn (Ray) Miller of Roundtop, New York, Lesley (Ralph) Franceshi of Redhook, New York and Suzanne (Brian) Knight of New Milford, Connecticut. She also is survived by three grandchildren: Aubrey Doss, Christopher Doss and Semaj Marsh, as well as a number of nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made in Adrienne’s name to an animal rescue of your choice.