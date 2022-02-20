Adrian “Boysie” Koassechony passed away to his heavenly home on Feb. 10, 2022 with family by his side. Adrian and twin sister, Andretta were born Feb. 20, 1953 in Lawton to Irene Koassechony of Apache. Adrian was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. He was a 1973 graduate of Apache High School. He also attended Oklahoma State University Technical Institute in Okmulgee, Oklahoma in 1974/1975 and studied culinary arts. Throughout his life he was employed as a laborer, Apache cattle auction. After 15 years of being employed with Comanche Nation in the Maintenance Department he retired in 2019. Adrian enjoyed being with his family and lifelong friends. He enjoyed listening to his favorite music and watching TV and going to casinos. He was a joy to be around joking and laughing with everyone. Especially with all his nieces and nephews. He will truly be missed by all who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Koassechony, Apache; his grandparents, Reuben Koassechony and Mary Ahdosy Koassechony; siblings: twin sister, Andretta Koassechony, Marilyn Spybuck, and Ferrell Koassechony.
He is survived by his sisters: Karen Koassechony; Mary Sapcut; Sharon Enriquez; special sister, Danita Washa; brothers: Donald Koassechony; Richard Sapcutt; Keith Koassechony, and James Koassechony; nieces: Ekayah Rosette Koassechony; Andrea Talbot Jordan; nephews: Robert Spybuck; Brandon Koassechony; Retired USMC Captain Ferrell Wayne Koassechony; along with all his Koassechony and Sapcut nieces n nephews.
Graveside services will be Feb. 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. at KCA Cache Creek Cemetery in Apache directed by Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Viewing will also be held the same day from 10 a.m. to noon at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.