Adelinde “Rose” Rushing, age 80, of Lawton passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at her residence.
Rose was born on Feb. 8, 1941 in Bamberg, Germany to George and Margaret Starklauf. She married the love of her life, Richard Rushing in 1968. She was a proud and diligent voter, after becoming a Naturalized United States citizen. In her free time, she enjoyed tending to her plants and painting but most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, George and Margaret Starklauf; one brother, Gunter Starklauf; one son, Uwe Rushing and one grandson, Stefan Rushing.
Rose is survived by her husband, Richard Rushing of Lawton; one son, John Rushing and wife Stephanie of Shawnee, and two grandsons: Thorsten Rushing of Lexington and Timothy McClinsey of Duncan along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
The family will have a visitation on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston.
Funeral services for Rose Rushing will be on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
