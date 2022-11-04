Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 55. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Adam Matthew Moore, 44, dearly loved son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend passed away on Oct. 24, 2022. Adam was born July 20, 1978, in Rogers, AR and lived in both Texas and Oklahoma most of his life.
He is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, his father, aunts, uncles, cherished friends, and several four-legged kids.
Adam is survived by his mother, Julia and step-dad, Victor Shroll: brothers: Cyrus Moore and husband Jeremiah Grisham; sister, Anna Land and children: Dylan and Ciara; sister, Cordy Moore and son, Liam, and step-brother, Corey Shroll and children: Emilee, Mayson, Roman, and Ashe.
Adam treasured each member of his extensive family. He loved his Uncle Harold and Aunt Jamie Moore, his ‘other mom’ Beth and husband Rick Hendrickson, and his big brothers Doug, Jeremy, and Denver Marsh. Some of Adam’s closest friends are Denver Marsh, John and James Corallo, Ben Slagle and family, and Tyson and Mary Jameson. Also, there are many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Adam was a true and loyal friend. He accepted everyone he met just as they were with no judgment. He loved to laugh. He also loved being outside. Whenever he could he’d go to a lake, river, creek, or pond. If he couldn’t fish — he’d go swimming! He loved to have family or friends with him so was always planning the next camping trip.
During his life, Adam worked at a variety of jobs which he enjoyed, but firmly stated that he believed a sunny day spent with family, friends, and a fishing pole was the best way to spend his time.
The family invites everyone to join us for a celebration of Adam’s life on Sunday Nov. 6, 2022 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Medicine Park Music Hall and Event Center.