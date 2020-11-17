Adaline Kopaddy Horn went to her heavenly home on Friday November 13, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday November 18, 2020 at the Cache KCA Cemetery with Matt Asetamy officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Adaline was born March 19, 1968 to Eva Lois (Apauty) Kopaddy and Decker Kopaddy. She graduated from Comanche Nation School. She was apround member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and was also of Kiowa decent. He and Thomas have been together for 27 years and married for 21 years.
She loved being “NeNe” to numerous young ones whom she loved with all her heart. She made her home feel loving and comfortable to be free in. She always had to be jamming in her house and vehicle, dancing and always smiling. Her laugh was contagious. She was always willing to help her husband Tom’ and her sons Caseys clothes and other items saying they won’t miss it. She was a big Kansas City Chief and OU Sooner football fan. Adaline loved her family very much and always helped in any way she could, she loved traveling with husband Tom traveling to 49 states. She and Diane Apauty would make mud pies and make Ernestine and Donna eat them. She loved fishing and camping with her family, growing up she loved hunting, riding 3 and 4 wheelers. She like beadwork and grilling outside. She treasured gardening and growing vegetables, she loved her house plants and she also loved teaching and working nieces.
She is survived by: husband Thomas of the home and son Casey of Lawton; sisters: Ernestine Kopaddy and Eva Mae Antunez both of Cache; brothers: Ernest and Rita Brewer of Elgin, Byron Apauty of Cache; adopted Derreck Oehlart, Victor Apauty Sr. of California; mother in law Hilde Walker; foster kids: Bessie Oldham, Elizabeth Howell, William Oldham, Lizzie Oldham and Michelle (MeMe) Oldham. Special friends: Kimberly Dempsey, Margaret Pueblo, Judy Robinson, Marceilla Stevenson and Julie Zunk; called brothers: Raymond Pohawpatchoko and Jessie Collins. Her fur baby Puglsley. Grandchildren: Holli, Farruh, Axxl, Scarlett, and Savanah, Layla and Mercy Kopaddy; uncle Roland Kopaddy.
She is preceded in death by: parents Eva Lois and Decker Kopaddy Sr.; son William Garret Horn; sister Natalle Ann Gleason; brothers: Carlton Kopaddyy, Sammy Kopaddy, Decker Kopaddy Jr., Kenneth Tahpay, Richard Webster and Raymond Kopaddy. Aunts and uncles: Cora and Luther Pohawpatchoko, Velma and Calvin Pohawpatchoko, Rhoda and Jimmy Jack Tahpay, Phylis and George Frederick, Sammy Kopaddy, Roland Kopaddy, Maude Eva Pautchee, Mae Kopaddy, Virginia Saupitty, Beatrice Saupitty, Catherine Klinekole, June Kopaddy Wermy, Sally Kopaddy, Mary Kopaddy and Woodrow. Nephews: Keith Yackeschi, Zackery Peyton Christian, Christopher Pohawpoatchoko; nieces Lanette Kopaddy Ortega and Sonya Kopaddy; father in law John O. Walker and brother in law Stefan Horn.