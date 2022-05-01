Funeral for Aaryn Bryan Herrington, 12, Lawton, will be Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Cameron Baptist Church.

Aaryn Bryan Herrington died April 22, 2022.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston.

Interment will be at Greenwood Memorial Park in Fort Worth, Texas

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com