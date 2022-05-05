Aaryn Bryan Herrington, age 12, of Lawton passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at his residence.
Aaryn was born Aug. 6, 2009 in El Paso, Texas to Christy Herrington and Duque Getter. He was born very premature and was delivered by his grandpa, Charles and turned out to be a miracle baby that would touch many lives. When he was two years old, he moved to Lawton, where he would live the rest of his life. Aaryn was such a sweet boy growing up to be such an amazing young gentleman. He enjoyed playing his Xbox game system online very much with his cousin and friends and would often yell and stomp when losing in a Fortnite game. He also loved playing basketball and would imagine himself being an NBA star while slam dunking the ball into the hoop. He loved hanging out with his big sister and cousin listening to music while dancing and having a good time. His two younger cousins, D’Ardre and D’Amaurie, absolutely loved hanging out with Aaryn. He would take them to the park or jump on the trampoline. When Aaryn talked about his future, he often spoke about being an influencer on you tube or as a gamer.
Preceded in death by his mother, Christy Herrington and maternal grandmother, Linda Herrington, Aaryn is survived his father, Duque Getter; his big sister, Laniyan Getter and two younger sisters: Amya Getter and Trinity Getter; maternal grandfather, Charles Herrington and paternal grandmother, Anita Encalade; aunt, Tiffany Adams and uncle, D’Angelo Adams and their four children: Tiana, D’Angelo Jr, D’Ardre, D’Armaurie; aunt, Anika Getter and her daughter followed by many more aunts, uncles and cousins.
Aaryn will truly be missed.
Funeral services for Aaryn Bryan Herrington will be on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Cameron Baptist Church.