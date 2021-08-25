Funeral for Aaron Lambert, 36, Lawton will be Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
Mr. Lambert died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Funeral for Aaron Lambert, 36, Lawton will be Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
Mr. Lambert died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.