Aaron Lambert was born on Aug. 28, 1984 in Lawton, to Darrel and Sue (Herron) Lambert. He passed away on Aug. 18, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 36 years, 11 months, and 21 days.
Aaron was a member of First Baptist Church where he attended with his wife and children. Aaron had been with his wife for 15 years and 14 of which they were married. Aaron enjoyed teaching his boys how to play football. Aaron loved to make everyone smile as well as laugh. He always had time to help out his loved ones. Aaron enjoyed music, being a full time dad, and playing games with his family and friends. He also loved animals and traveling.
Preceded in death by his grandmother, Judy Lambert; one aunt, Phyllis Garrett; her mother-in-law, Glenda Page and stepfather, Jimmy Thompson.
Aaron is survived by his wife, Lecresha Lambert, Lawton; three sons: Aaron Lambert II; Ian Lambert and Aidyn Lambert, all of Lawton; his father and stepmother, Darrell and Liesa Lambert of Elgin; his mother, Sue Lambert of Lawton; three brothers, Jacob Lambert of Sterling; Nathan Thompson of Lawton and Dalten Thompson of Lawton; one sister, Jessica McClung of Elgin; three brothers-in-law, Rufus Hamilten of California; James Patterson of Duncan and Barney Patterson of Colorado; two sisters-in-law: Roshanna Russell of Alabama and LaQunita Sheets of Lawton; two nieces; 11 nephews and a host of family and friends.
Memorial services for Aaron Lambert will be on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel. Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com