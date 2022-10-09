Funeral services for A.J. Ryder will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Kirk Givens, Indiahoma, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will be in the Cache Cemetery, Cache.
The family will greet friends Wednesday evening, Oct. 12, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed via livestream on the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
A.J. Ryder, 88, of Cache, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Lawton. He was born Oct. 23, 1933, in Snyder, to Lee Edward “L.E.” and Lucy Leola (Hodson) Ryder. He married Georgia Lee Christian on July 30, 1955, at the First Baptist Church in Indiahoma. She preceded him in death on July 21, 2015. A.J. served in the United States Air Force for two years. He operated his own businesses, including the Post Exchange garage on Fort Sill from 1970 until 1975, and then Ron Stephens Service until his retirement in 2000. A.J. was a rancher and cattleman. He loved the ranching life and enjoyed being with and raising his cattle. He was a Scottish Rite 32-degree Mason. After his retirement he owned many commercial properties in and around the Lawton area.
Survivors include his three children: Shelby Stein and husband Bob of San Diego, California; Rodney Ryder and wife Cindy of Cache, and James Ryder and wife Deana of Cache; grandchildren: Shevis Hendrikx and husband Brandon of Temecula, California; Colby Ryder and wife Krystal of Yukon; Callie Garrison of San Diego, California, and Haley Ryder and fiancé Danny Elphinston of Brooklyn, New York; great-grandchildren: Brooklyn and Bronx Hendrikx and Sadie and Memphis Ryder. He is also survived by a brother, Jerry Ryder and wife Joyce of Lawton; three sisters: Valois Shuler of Lawton; Sandy Hannington of Oklahoma City, and Shirleta Benfield of Oklahoma City, three sisters-in-law: Jeanie Ryder of Wichita, Kansas; Sharon Hannabass of Indiahoma, and Connie Holmes of Indiahoma, and a brother-in-law, Kenny Christian of Oklahoma City.
A.J. was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his siblings: Wynema New, Billy Joe Ryder, John Ryder, Lavois Taylor, Bobby Ryder, Sharon Phelps and Jimmy Don Ryder.
The family would like to give a Special Thank You to the Staff of the Chateau of Lawton and the Staff of Promise Care Hospice for the Love and Care they provided to A.J.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
