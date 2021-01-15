Memorial Service for 1st Sgt. (Retired) John Emil Peterson, Sr. will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Lawton First Assembly with Greg Ruple, Children’s Pastor and Rev. Gary Pratt, Associate Pastor officiating.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Family will greet friends Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Inurnment with military honors will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Due to COVID-19, all attendees will be required to wear a mask at the service.
1st Sgt. (Retired) John Emil Peterson, Sr. died Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2021 in Lawton. John was born on June 3, 1963 to Thomas and Mary (Hurd) Peterson in Hartford, Connecticut. He was raised in Bristol, Connecticut, and graduated from Bristol Eastern High Class of 1981. He joined the U.S. Army in 1986 serving his country for 28 years retiring, in 2014. He married Carol Ann Browne on July 11, 1992 in Hartford, Connecticut. He served many tours overseas including deployments during Desert Storm and Desert Shield where he earned a Bronze Star. He worked with youth through many various organizations, the latest being the Lawton First Assembly in Lawton. He enjoyed hiking with family and friends, and scouting with his boys, and coaching youth soccer when his boys played. He was a dedicated husband and father and will be missed by family and friends.
John is survived by his wife, Carol of the home; three sons: Joseph J. Peterson; John E. Peterson Jr. ;and Bradyn C. Peterson; one daughter, Tammy Amanda Peterson; one grandson, Devon Peterson who lives in Canada; father, Thomas Peterson; two brothers: Joseph Peterson and George Peterson; one sister, Rosemary Faith Peterson; six stepbrothers and sisters and tons of “Heart adopted” children.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Peterson and stepmom, Barbara Peterson
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.