Memorial service with military honors for 1st Sgt. (Retired) Albert K. Harshman will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain (Capt.) Caleb Miller, Fort Sill officiating.
Private family interment will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 in the Fort Sill National Cemetery.
The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing rules be followed during the memorial service.
1st Sgt. (Retired) Albert K. Harshman, 67, Lawton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at his home in Lawton. He was born Jan. 8, 1953 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Delmar and Altha (Jimison) Harshman. After graduating high school, Al joined the US Army and married his beloved wife Carmen L. Machatschek on Jan. 12, 1979 in Killeen, Texas. He served 20 years in the Army, retiring in 1992 as Field Artillery senior leader. He then went to work for the City of Lawton Water Department, where he retired as Field Supervisor. He was loved by many! He loved spending time with friends and family, and he loved the outdoors.
Survivors include his wife Carmen Harshman of the home; daughters: Tracy Harshman of Lawton; Michelle M. Dixon of Mobile, Ala.; Jennifer Williams of Lucedale, Miss.; his step-son’s: Col. (Retired) David Slivka and wife Erin of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Dennis Slivka of Las Vegas, Nev.; and a step-daughter, Diane Slivka of Lincoln, Neb. He is also survived by grandchildren: Hailey Jacobs; Jacob Schneider; Bethany; Mathew; Joshua Slivka; Matthaeu Hanks; Isabella Dixon and Chase Nelson.
