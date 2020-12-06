Funeral service for First Sergeant (Ret) Willie Grey Alexander Staton, 78, of Lawton, will be at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Willie B. Smith, Pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church officiating.
Mr. Staton died peacefully at his home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, OK.
Viewing will be held on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid restrictions face masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and cemetery.
Live streaming will be available at grayfuneral.com
Willie was born on Sept. 23, 1942 in Ayden, North Carolina to Alexander Staton and Della Houston Staton. He attended public schools in Elizabeth City, NC and in Norfolk, VA and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1960. He served 21 years in the U.S. Army, retiring in 1985. He married Joan Karen Lee on April 10, 1967 in Norfolk, VA. To this union were born Brian, Krista, and Adrienne, ultimately four grandchildren: Kallen, Taryn, Devin, and Lane, and great granddaughter, Arabella Hazel.
His military career took him to assignments at Fort Jackson, SC; Fort Leonard Wood, MO; Fort Riley, KS; Republic of South Vietnam; Fort Polk, LA; Augsburg, Gelnhausen, Hanau, and Frankfurt, Germany; South Korea; Fort Bragg, NC; and Fort Sill. He spent several years as a military instructor in Fort Polk, Fort Sill, and Germany in jobs as Field Communications Instructor, Tactical Communications Chief, Senior Communications Instructor, Multiple Branch Multiple Service Communications Subject Writer-Subject Developer, 3rd Armored Division Forward Area Communications Support Chief, MAPTOE-ENRAS, COMSEC Battalion Signal Officer, Platoon Sergeant and First Sergeant.
His military awards include: Meritorious Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbons, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Expert Qualification Badge for .45 cal. pistol, M-14 and M-16 Rifles, Overseas Stripes, Service Stripes, Letters of Appreciation and Commendation, and Certificates of Achievement.
He graduated from Cameron University, Lawton in 1997 with a degree in Sociology. He served twice as president of Alpha Kappa Delta — Sociology Honor Society; and twice as president of the Lawton Sheridan Kiwanis Club, Lawton. He held life memberships in the Vietnam Veterans of America — Chapter 751 Disabled American Veterans — Joe McCain Chapter 56, and the Korean War Veterans Association.
Willie was a Christian man, and he was baptized at an early age. He was medically retired from the Army in 1985, and he and his family relocated to Lawton. He became a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in 1995 and became a Trustee in 2013. He was employed by the Directorate of Logistics in both Civil Service and contract positions. He was later employed by the Lawton Correctional Facility until health issues ended his employment in 2008.
Survivors include: Brian Staton and wife Laurie; Devin and Lane, all of Katy, TX; daughter Krista Clavon, of Lawton; daughter Adrienne Staton, Lawton; grandson, Kallen Staton and wife Jessica, Lawton; granddaughter, Taryn Clavon, of Lawton; great-granddaughter, Arabella Hazel, Lawton; sister-in-law, Joyce Lee Vann of Portsmouth, VA; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; his parents, Alexander and Della Staton; in-laws, Joseph and Elouise Lee; brothers Curtis and Robert (Jones); sisters, Gracie, June, Othelia, and Della.
