Funeral service for 1SG (Retired) Ralph Donald Wallace will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Northwest Church of Christ with Troy Rogers, Minister officiating.
Burial with full military honors will be at 2 p.m. in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Wednesday afternoon, June 15, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the Northwest Church of Christ Facebook page or the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Ralph Donald Wallace, 86 of Lawton passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Lawton. He was born Sept. 9, 1935, in McEwen, Tennessee to Hubert Alvie and Jesse Alvera (Fuqua) Wallace. 1SG Wallace served in the US Army for almost 26 years. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam, one tour in Korea, several tours in Germany and finished his career at Fort Sill. He received several awards to include the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Five Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster, Four Overseas Service Bars, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon Second Award, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon-3, Civil Action Honor Medal and the Good Conduct Medal Eighth Award. Following his military career, he worked for and retired from the VA Outpatient Clinic.
Ralph met his wife Barbara in Nashville, Tennessee and they were married on June 29, 1968, in Campbellsville, Tennessee. He was a faithful member of the Northwest Church of Christ and served as a Deacon and Elder for 36 years.
Ralph is survived by his wife Barbara of the home, two children: Gregory Wallace of Oklahoma City and Angela Richards of Norman; two grandchildren: Camryn Richards and Aiden Richards of Norman; extended grandchildren: Gregory Powell (Allison) and Toria Tarver (Thomas); Jonathan Powell; and extended great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Thor, and Melody. He is also survived by three sisters: Norma Cornwell (Doug); Lexie Burfield (Jim), and Marilyn Cook; four brothers: Hudson Wallace; Douglas Wallace (Linda); Archie Wallace (Karene), and Dennis Wallace (Dianne) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, step-mother, Alfie Wallace, two sisters: Peggy Ann Wallace and Linda Jahnsen, sister-in-law, Susan Wallace, brother-in-law, Eddie Cook and his grandparents.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com