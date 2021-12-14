Funeral service for 1SG (Retired) Norman D. Windsor will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Teel, pastor officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
1SG (Retired) Norman D. Windsor went to be with the Lord Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. He was born Feb. 17, 1932 in Cherokee, Kansas to Walter and Mary Isabelle “Belle” Windsor. Norman was the youngest of nine children.
Norman enlisted in the Army on July 11, 1949 and served more than 26 years. He served four tours in Germany, one tour in Vietnam, and one tour in Korea. His assignments included Chief of Firing Battery and Battalion S-2 in the 13th FA Battalion 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam. Other assignments included Instructor for the Department of Gunnery, Fort Sill; Drill Sergeant, Fort Bragg, North Carolina; two years as a Reserve Advisor, Muskogee; and 1st Sergeant in Germany, Fort Lewis, Washington, and Fort Sill. He retired from the Army in August of 1975 at Fort Lewis, Washington. Among his awards were Bronze Star with one Oak leaf cluster, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal 60 Device, Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal Eight Awards, Drill Sergeant Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Army Occupation Medal, and Army Commendation Medal.
Norman married Elsa Jungermann of Klein-Umstadt, Germany on Feb. 24, 1954. They were married for 67 years. Upon Norman’s military retirement, he worked for a contractor building homes in Lawton and attended two years at Cameron University. He worked at Goodyear for 12 years, retiring in 1992. Norman was a member of Cameron Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Elsa of the home, two daughters: Karin McCarter of Lawton and Evelyn Spangler of Richardson, Texas; two sons-in-law: Larry McCarter and Jon Spangler; six grandchildren: David McCarter of Corinth, Texas; Stacia Silvers of Limestone, Tennessee; Ashley McCarter of Lawton; Jessica Vice and Steven Spangler of Richardson, Texas, and Alex Windsor of Seattle, Washington and eight great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Jaden, Nathan, Kaylee, Hayden, Kinsley, Jolene and Cash.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, three sisters and five brothers, and his son, Michael Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cameron Baptist Church, https://www.shelbygiving.com/app/giving/cameronbaptist or Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, https://www.vvmf.org/give-to-vvmf/.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.