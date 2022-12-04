Funeral service for 1SG (Retired) Leonard Leon Chambers will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Gary Neighbors, interim pastor of Locust Grove Baptist Church, east of Lawton officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
1SG (Retired) Leonard Leon Chambers, 71, of Lawton, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Lawton.
Leonard was born June 1, 1951 in Amarillo, Texas to Leon and Geneva (Cline) Chambers. After graduating from Caprock High School in 1969, Leonard joined the United States Army. In 1968, Leonard met Linda Thompson and they became high school sweethearts and later married on Dec. 11, 1970 in Amarillo, Texas. They went on to have one son, Chris. Leonard, a Vietnam veteran, retired from the Army in 1992 as a First Sergeant at Fort Sill and began a second career at Goodyear in Lawton. Leonard enjoyed sharing his love of Siberian huskies, traveling and auto racing with friends and Family.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Chris Chambers and wife Kristie; grandsons: Carson and Aiden; brother, Rick (Cindy) Chambers, of Canyon, Texas; sister, Deborah (Audie) Moore, of Runaway Bay, Texas and brother-in-law, Dan Batt of Fish Haven, Idaho.
Leonard was preceded in death by his father, Leon Chambers, mother, Geneva (Cline) Chambers, and sister, Inez Batt of Fish Haven, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (www.t2t.org), an organization he felt strongly about.