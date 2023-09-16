1SG (Retired) Keith 'Bud' Millard Sep 16, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Graveside services with full military honors for 1SG (Retired) Keith “Bud” Millard, 86, of Lawton, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.Placement will be in the Fort Sill National Cemetery Columbarium under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Armed Forces Recommended for you Click here to VOTE!!! Before The Lights Come On Eisenhower 41, Lawton High 33 Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists