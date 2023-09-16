Graveside services with full military honors for 1SG (Retired) Keith “Bud” Millard, 86, of Lawton, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

Placement will be in the Fort Sill National Cemetery Columbarium under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

