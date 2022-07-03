Funeral services for 1SG (Retired) Jesse M. Hernandez will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Jim Coe of Holy Family Catholic Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
1SG (Retired) Jesse M. Hernandez, 90, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022. Jesse was born March 16, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas to Roger and Maria (Marmolejo) Hernandez. He married Irma Wintermeyer in 1955 in Wiesbaden, Germany. Irma passed away Dec. 11, 2006 after 52 years of marriage. Jesse was a United States Army veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars serving two tours of duty in each and earned numerous medals, badges, and citations. Following retirement after a 30-year career in the Army, Jesse spent many years volunteering at the VA driving fellow veterans. He was volunteer of the year twice during that time.
Jesse is survived by two sons: Gil Hernandez and wife Anita and Richard Hernandez and wife Karen all of Lawton; six grandchildren: Sophia and husband Matt Mills; Roger Hernandez; Seqwn Ulloa and husband Anthony; Jessica Edwards and husband Darren; Faith Hernandez, and Kristie Warwick and husband Pearce; 10 great-grandchildren: Adam, Braden, Dylan and Daisy Ulloa, Natalie, Emily, Noah, and Logan Edwards, Frank Wood, IV, and Cameron Ford; three sisters: Evangelina Bustamante, Elida Calonge, and Consuelo Campos and husband Tony, and many nieces and nephews.
Jesse is preceded in death by his parents, wife, one brother, Billy Hernandez, and three sisters: Ernestine Huerta, Esperanza Tobar, and Esther Lopez.